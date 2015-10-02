FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong August retail sales fall 5.4 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong August retail sales fall 5.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hong Kong, Oct 2 (Reuters) - August retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Aug    Jul    Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb
 Value:     -5.4   -2.9^  -0.4    -0.1    -2.1    -2.9    14.8  
 
 Volume:    -0.2    1.8^   4.3     4.7     2.5     0.8    18.1  
 
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through August, the volume of total
retail sales remained virtually unchanged.
    -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales weakened
further and recorded a year-on-year decline in volume terms in
August. This was in part due to the slowdown in inbound tourism,
while the stock market gyrations of late might also have dented
consumer sentiment. Besides, the difference in timing of the
Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell in late September this year but
in early September last year, also pushed back some related
sales and added weakness to the year-on-year performance of
retail sales in August.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
uncertainties, depending on the performance of inbound tourism
and on whether there would be further negative impact from the
recent heightened stock market volatility. The government will
monitor closely how these factors, as well as the unsteady
external environment, may affect the retail business.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1L8oVtI
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
