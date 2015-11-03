Hong Kong September retail sales fall 6.4 pct y/y

Nov 3 (Reuters) - September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: -6.4 -5.3^ -2.9 -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -2.9 Volume: -3.1 -0.1^ 1.8 4.3 4.7 2.5 0.8 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through September, the volume of sales was down by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales slackened further in September, with most types of retail outlets showing year-on-year declines in sales. This was notwithstanding the boosting effect on the sales of food items in September caused by the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn Festival between this year and last year. The subdued performance of retail sales reflected the weakening of inbound tourism and, to some extent, the spillover of heightened stock market volatility during the summer on consumer sentiment. Looking ahead, retail business will likely be still constrained by the weak performance of inbound tourism in the near term. Much will also depend on how the dimmer global economic outlook will affect the economy and local consumer sentiment going forward. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1Na2t04 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)