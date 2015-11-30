FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong October retail sales fall 3.0 pct yr/yr
November 30, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong October retail sales fall 3.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - October retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Oct    Sep     Aug    Jul     Jun     May     Apr  
        
 Value:     -3.0   -6.3^   -5.3   -2.9    -0.4    -0.1    -2.1  
 
 Volume:     1.2   -3.0^   -0.1    1.8     4.3     4.7     2.5  
 
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
rose by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed
some relative improvement in October, helped mainly by visible
growth in sales of certain consumer durable goods amid the
launch of new smartphone models. Yet the fall in sales of
jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts remained
notable, reflecting the drag from the slowdown in tourist
spending.
    The outlook for retail sales will likely be still
constrained by the lacklustre performance of inbound tourism. 
The possible impact of a weaker global economic outlook on local
consumer sentiment also needs to be watched. 

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

