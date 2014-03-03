FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong January retail sales rise 14.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong January retail sales rise 14.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - January retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
            2014    ________________2013__________________
             Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul      
 Value:     14.5    5.7    8.5    6.3    5.0    8.1    9.3    
 Volume:    16.8    6.1    9.1    5.9    4.9    7.2    8.7    
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
rose 4.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
    -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded an
appreciable year-on-year rise in January 2014. The surge,
however, was partly affected by the difference in timing of the
Lunar New Year, which fell in late January and early February
this year but in mid-February last year. It would be more
meaningful to analyse the retail sales figures for January and
February combined for a clearer picture of the underlying trend,
he said.
    The spokesman added that looking ahead, favourable job and
income conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism should
continue to render support to retail business in the near term.
But external economic developments need to be closely monitored,
especially any change in U.S. monetary policy, and how they may
affect the global economic and financial market situations and
hence local consumer sentiment down the road. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/bap37v

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.