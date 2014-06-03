FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales
June 3, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK April retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$38.8 billion ($5.00 billion) in April, down 9.8 percent in value from a year earlier and down 9.5 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Apr Mar Total -9.8 -1.5^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 5.2 9.7^ Fuels -0.6 -5.9 Clothing, footwear 11.6 4.7^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -39.9 -8.8^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 15.0 -12.1^

Furniture, fixtures -0.6 1.6

Other -22.3 -23.0 Supermarkets 6.8 7.9 Department stores -1.3 1.9^ VOLUME

Apr Mar Total -9.5 -2.5^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 1.9 5.0^ Fuels -2.6 -5.6 Clothing, footwear 9.6 1.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -37.7 -6.9 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 15.7 -11.3^

Furniture, fixtures -6.2 -3.8

Other -17.4 -17.8 Supermarkets 4.6 4.7 Department stores -3.3 1.2^ ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
