TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong August retail sales
October 2, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong August retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$37.9 billion ($4.89 billion)in August, down 5.4 percent in value from a year earlier and down 0.2 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Aug July Total -5.4 -2.9^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -10.2 7.2^ Fuels -7.4 -9.6 Clothing, footwear -12.0 -12.4^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -8.8 -5.0 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -6.5 -3.1^

Furniture, fixtures -5.9 -8.5

Other 50.2 66.1^ Supermarkets 0.4 0.4 Department stores -8.6 -7.3 VOLUME

Aug July Total -0.2 1.8^

Food, alcohol, tobacco -14.0 2.6^ Fuels 5.2 3.1 Clothing, footwear -9.7 -8.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 0.8 2.8 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -4.2 -0.5^

Furniture, fixtures -8.5 -11.0

Other 63.3 80.5^ Supermarkets -1.4 -0.6 Department stores -7.8 -7.0 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

