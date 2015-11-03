TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong September retail sales

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.2 billion ($4.54 billion) in September, down 6.4 percent in value from a year earlier and down 3.1 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Sept Aug Total -6.4 -5.3^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 22.8 -10.3^ Fuels -11.8 -7.4 Clothing, footwear -11.6 -11.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -22.9 -8.8 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -8.8 -6.3^

Furniture, fixtures -1.6 -5.8^

Other -2.0 50.2 Supermarkets 1.7 0.4 Department stores -5.1 -8.6 VOLUME

Sept Aug Total -3.1 -0.1^

Food, alcohol, tobacco 18.7 -14.1^ Fuels 0.4 5.2 Clothing, footwear -9.7 -9.0^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.7 0.8 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -6.2 -4.0^

Furniture, fixtures -3.6 -8.4^

Other 5.0 63.3 Supermarkets -0.1 -1.4 Department stores -4.9 -7.8 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)