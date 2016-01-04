FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong November retail sales fall 7.8 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 4, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong November retail sales fall 7.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - November retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             Nov     Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul     Jun     May   
 
 Value:     -7.8    -3.0   -6.3   -5.3   -2.9    -0.4    -0.1
 Volume:    -6.0     1.2   -3.0   -0.1    1.8     4.3     4.7   
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 2.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.

    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales slackened
distinctly in November, registering a notable year-on-year
decline in volume terms. This was mainly dragged by a further
slowdown in inbound tourism. The increased downside risks to
economic outlook and recent stock market corrections might also
have resulted in more cautious local consumption sentiment.
    The near-term performance of retail sales will likely be
still constrained by the weakness in inbound tourism. The
potential impact on local consumer sentiment arising from an
uncertain economic outlook amid the U.S. interest rate
normalisation and other external headwinds also need to be
closely watched. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1NZPql7    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing
by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
