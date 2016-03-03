FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong January retail sales
March 3, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong January retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$43.6 billion  ($5.61 billion) in January, down
6.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 5.2 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):

VALUE
                                         2016    2015
                                          Jan     Dec           
 Total                                   -6.5    -8.5     

 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   7.2     0.9^     
 Fuels                                    3.9    -3.5^      
 Clothing, footwear                      -3.2   -11.3^     
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables  -16.3   -17.0    
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                -10.5    -2.6    
   Furniture, fixtures                   -0.5    -3.3    
   Other                                -29.3   -11.0^

 Supermarkets                             8.0     3.6     
 Department stores                       -3.6   -12.3    


VOLUME
                                         2016    2015 
                                          Jan     Dec           
 Total                                   -5.2    -6.1
    
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   2.9    -3.1^     
 Fuels                                    5.9     2.3     
 Clothing, footwear                      -0.8    -9.8^
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables   -9.6   -10.9^     
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 -8.0     1.5^   
   Furniture, fixtures                   -1.8    -5.5   
   Other                                -22.9    -5.4^

 Supermarkets                             7.2     1.8     
 Department stores                       -2.1   -12.5     

^ Revised 

($1 = 7.7764 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
