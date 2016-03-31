UPDATE 1-Hong Kong Feb retail sales in worst slump since 1999

(Adds details and comments)

* Feb retail sales -20.6 pct y/y in value terms

* Weak tourism, shrinking asset markets hurt consumption - govt

* S&P downgrades Hong Kong’s outlook to negative from stable

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales in February suffered their steepest decline in almost 17 years, dragged down by China’s economic slowdown and a fall in tourists from mainland China.

Retail sales in February fell 20.6 percent in value terms to around HK$37 billion ($4.8 billion), and were down 19.5 percent from a year earlier in volume terms, government data showed on Thursday.

Hong Kong is confronting mounting economic challenges as the prospect of U.S. interest rate rises has raised concerns about capital outflows that could put pressure on the financial hub at a time when China’s economy slows.

Recent political tensions, including a riot sparked off by street vendors, as well as growing calls from radical activists for greater autonomy from China, have compounded the strains on retail and tourism businesses already grappling with a decrease in mainland Chinese tourists.

“Apart from the severe drag from the protracted slowdown in inbound tourism, the asset market consolidation might also have weighed on local consumption sentiment,” a government spokesman said in the statement.

One of the hardest hit sectors was jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, with the value of sales plunging 24.2 percent. Motor vehicles and parts fell 21.2 percent while consumer durable goods fell 31.9 percent.

The grim numbers, the biggest monthly decline since January 1999 and worse even than during the SARS epidemic in 2003, comes as ratings agency S&P downgraded Hong Kong’s outlook to negative from stable given economic imbalances in China affecting the city, and the risk of social tensions.

Hong Kong’s tourist arrivals, the vast majority of which come from mainland China, fell 2.5 percent last year in the first decline since 2003. Visitor numbers dropped 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 5.23 million in January.

“The near-term outlook for retail sales will still be constrained by the weak inbound tourism performance and uncertain economic prospects,” the government added.

Hong Kong’s sky-high shop rents have hurt retailers as fewer free-spending mainland tourists come to shop, forcing operators out of business.