UPDATE 1-Hong Kong March retail sales fall for 13th straight month

* Weak tourism, shrinking asset markets hurt consumption

* March sales of jewellery, watches down 20.3 pct y/y

* March tourists fall 4.3 pct y/y, mainland visitors down 6.9 pct

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales fell for the 13th successive month in March, as a fall in visitors and weak local consumption deepened the pain for retailers in Asia’s shopping hub.

Retail sales in March slid 9.8 percent from a year earlier to HK$34.7 billion ($4.5 billion) in value terms, less than a 20.6 percent slump in February - its worst since 1999. In volume terms, March sales dropped 8.8 percent, government data showed on Thursday.

“The slowdown in inbound tourism continued to pose a severe drag, and the uncertain economic outlook and asset market consolidation had conceivably also hurt local consumption sentiment,” the government said in a statement.

For the first quarter of 2016, total retail sales value fell 12.5 percent from a year earlier, and was down 11.3 percent in volume terms.

Hong Kong is confronting mounting economic challenges from the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates, which pressures capital outflows, and from China’s economic slowdown.

Recent political tensions with China and growing calls from radical activists for greater autonomy from Beijing, have compounded the strains on retail and tourism businesses as mainland Chinese tourists stay away.

“Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism,” the government added.

Hong Kong tourist arrivals, which dropped 20.5 percent in February, slid 4.3 percent from a year ago to 4.21 million in March. Mainland visitors, which accounted for 72 percent of the total, fell 6.9 percent to 3.02 million. (bit.ly/1Y715mb)

March sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell 20.3 percent in value terms, a 19th consecutive month of decline.

Department store sales slid 5.4 percent on year, against a 12.3 percent drop the previous month. Wearing apparel fell 11 percent while medicines and cosmetics increased 1.5 percent.

A string of retailers from fashion to jewellery firms have posted grim performance figures hit by declining mainland tourists and weak consumer sentiment.

Casual wear chain Giordano International Ltd’s sales fell 10 percent on year in value terms for the January-March quarter, while China’s top jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group posted a 26 percent fall in its Hong Kong same-store sales for the quarter ended in March.

MasterCard’s MasterCard Advisors said its retail sales in Hong Kong contracted 11.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier on a fall in Chinese tourists spending.