FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong June retail sales
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2016 / 9:02 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong June retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$33.7 billion  ($4.34 billion) in June, down 8.9
percent in value from a year earlier and down 9.6 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Tuesday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
    
VALUE
                            2016     2016
                            June      May
 Total                      -8.9    -8.3^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco      2.9      3.1
 Fuels                      -4.7    -2.1^
 Clothing, footwear         -0.8     -5.8
 Jewellery, clocks,        -20.4   -18.6^
 watches, valuables               
 Consumer durables:                      
  Motor vehicles, parts    -24.9    -6.8^
    Furniture, fixtures     -3.2    -6.1^
                 Other     -37.2   -34.5^
 Supermarkets                1.9     1.6^
 Department stores         -10.5     -5.9
 
VOLUME
                           2016    2016
                           June     May
 Total                     -9.6   -8.8^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco     0.5     0.1
 Fuels                      1.9    4.6^
 Clothing, footwear         1.1   -5.7^
 Jewellery, clocks,       -20.7  -18.1^
 watches, valuables              
 Consumer durables:                    
  Motor vehicles, parts   -22.6   -3.4^
    Furniture, fixtures    -3.0    -6.9
                 Other    -30.9  -27.9^
 Supermarkets              -0.6    -0.8
 Department stores         -8.9   -3.6^
 
^ Revised 
($1 = 7.7597 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.