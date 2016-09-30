FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong August retail sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong August retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$33.9 billion  ($4.37 billion) in August, down
10.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 12.7 percent
by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed on Friday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):

VALUE
                  2016    Aug   July
 Total                  -10.5   -7.7
 Food, alcohol,           8.8    1.3
 tobacco                       
 Fuels                   -6.0   -2.0
 Clothing, footwear      -3.7   1.4^
 Jewellery, clocks,     -26.6  -26.2
 watches, valuables            
 Consumer durables:                 
 Motor vehicles, parts   -5.7   -8.5
   Furniture, fixtures   -4.9   5.9^
                Other   -37.8  -34.4
 Supermarkets            -0.9    1.9
 Department stores      -10.7   -6.9
 
VOLUME
                          2016   2016
                           Aug   July
 Total                   -12.7  -8.4^
 Food, alcohol, tobacco    6.5   -0.9
 Fuels                    -1.0    4.7
 Clothing, footwear          #    4.7
 Jewellery, clocks,      -31.7  -29.2
 watches, valuables             
 Consumer durables:                  
  Motor vehicles, parts   -3.4  -3.4^
    Furniture, fixtures   -3.5   6.1^
                 Other   -33.9  -28.6
 Supermarkets             -3.7   -0.8
 Department stores       -11.3   -6.7
 
^ Revised 
# Denotes change within +/-0.05 

($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
