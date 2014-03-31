TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales

March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40.5 billion ($5.22 billion) in February, down 2.3 percent in value from a year earlier and down 2.3 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
Feb Jan Total -2.3 14.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -8.8 20.0 Fuels 2.1 1.8^ Clothing, footwear 2.3 15.2^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -0.5 10.6^ Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 26.1 -13.7
Furniture, fixtures -6.3 -8.8
Other -19.2 90.5 Supermarkets -10.8 20.0^ Department stores 3.2 13.4
Feb Jan Total -2.3 16.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -11.3 16.7 Fuels 4.3 1.2 Clothing, footwear 0.6 12.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 4.3 18.2^ Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 23.6 -15.0
Furniture, fixtures -11.1 -13.5^
Other -13.9 104.7 Supermarkets -13.7 17.7^ Department stores 2.3 13.0
^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05
