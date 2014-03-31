FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales
March 31, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of HK February retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40.5 billion ($5.22 billion) in February, down 2.3 percent in value from a year earlier and down 2.3 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):

VALUE

Feb Jan Total -2.3 14.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -8.8 20.0 Fuels 2.1 1.8^ Clothing, footwear 2.3 15.2^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -0.5 10.6^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 26.1 -13.7

Furniture, fixtures -6.3 -8.8

Other -19.2 90.5 Supermarkets -10.8 20.0^ Department stores 3.2 13.4

VOLUME

Feb Jan Total -2.3 16.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -11.3 16.7 Fuels 4.3 1.2 Clothing, footwear 0.6 12.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 4.3 18.2^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 23.6 -15.0

Furniture, fixtures -11.1 -13.5^

Other -13.9 104.7 Supermarkets -13.7 17.7^ Department stores 2.3 13.0

^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05

$1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Joyjeet Das

