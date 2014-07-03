FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong May retail sales
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong May retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) in May, down 4.1
percent in value from a year earlier and down 4.7 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):


VALUE
                                          May     Apr     
 Total                                   -4.1    -9.9^    
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   6.5     5.4^     
 Fuels                                     #     -0.6    
 Clothing, footwear                       5.0    11.7^    
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables  -24.5   -39.9    
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 14.7    14.8^  
   Furniture, fixtures                    1.6    -0.8^     
   Other                                 -7.8   -22.3   

 Supermarkets                             6.4     6.8     
 Department stores                        2.3    -2.1^     


VOLUME
                                          May     Apr     
 Total                                   -4.7    -9.6^    
 Food, alcohol, tobacco                   2.4     2.1^     
 Fuels                                   -3.2    -2.6    
 Clothing, footwear                       1.7     9.6     
 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables  -22.7   -37.7    
 Consumer durables:
   Motor vehicles, parts                 15.4    15.7   
   Furniture, fixtures                   -3.2    -6.3^    
   Other                                 -1.3   -17.5^   

 Supermarkets                             3.4     4.6     
 Department stores                       -0.5    -4.0^    


^ Revised 
# Denotes change within +/-0.05 
   
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong Dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.