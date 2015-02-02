TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong December retail sales

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$47.8 billion ($6.17 billion) in December, down 3.9 percent in value from a year earlier and down 1.3 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Dec Nov Total -3.9 4.2^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.4 10.3^ Fuels -10.4 -4.5^ Clothing, footwear -3.7 -2.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.3 -2.1^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 0.5 1.9^

Furniture, fixtures -3.2 9.3^

Other 18.6 35.3^ Supermarkets # 3.5 Department stores -5.3 6.0^ VOLUME

Dec Nov Total -1.3 7.6^

Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.6 5.7 Fuels -0.9 -1.9^ Clothing, footwear -0.1 -1.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.1 1.4 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 1.6 3.1^

Furniture, fixtures -5.1 6.8^

Other 32.5 49.4 Supermarkets -4.1 -0.9 Department stores -5.3 7.7^ ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05