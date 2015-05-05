FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong March retail sales
May 5, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong March retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales totalled a provisional HK$38.4 billion ($4.95 billion) in March, down 2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and up 0.8 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE

Mar Jan-Feb Total -2.9 -2.0 Food, alcohol, tobacco 4.0 15.3 Fuels -16.4 -16.6 Clothing, footwear -3.3 -3.3 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -18.6 -15.9 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -1.2 11.9

Furniture, fixtures -6.8 8.9

Other 88.4 -15.1 Supermarkets -0.7 3.7 Department stores -7.1 -0.9 VOLUME

Mar Jan-Feb Total 0.8 -0.3

Food, alcohol, tobacco -0.1 10.1 Fuels -4.3 -2.2 Clothing, footwear -3.5 -1.0 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.4 -16.7 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 0.9 13.7

Furniture, fixtures -8.1 7.3

Other 105.1 -6.1 Supermarkets -3.4 0.1 Department stores -9.0 -1.7 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05

$1 = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
