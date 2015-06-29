FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong May retail sales fall 0.1 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong May retail sales fall 0.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - May retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
    
             ________________2015_______________   ___2014____
             May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov  
 
 Value:     -0.1    -2.1^    -2.9    14.8   -14.5   -4.0    4.2 
  
 Volume:     4.6     2.5^     0.8    18.1   -13.8   -1.4    7.6 
  
    
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales was
down by 4.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For a breakdown of May retail sales click on 
 
    
    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed
some relative improvement in May. Nevertheless, the drag from
the slowdown in tourist spending remained notable, as sales of
jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts continued to
register a double-digit year-on-year decline.
    The spokesman said the near-term outlook for retail sales
still depended much on the performance of inbound tourism. Yet
stable job and income conditions should provide some support for
 consumer sentiment. 
    

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1TZJRql
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Alan Raybould)

