TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong April retail sales
May 31, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong April retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.2 billion  ($4.53 billion) in April, down 7.5
percent in value from a year earlier and down 7.6 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Tuesday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
    
VALUE
                             2016     2016
                            April    March
 Total                       -7.5     -9.8
 Food, alcohol, tobacco       5.0     2.4^
 Fuels                       -1.0     -2.0
 Clothing, footwear          -5.9    -10.3
 Jewellery, clocks,         -16.6   -20.4^
 watches, valuables                
 Consumer durables:                       
  Motor vehicles, parts      -5.4    -8.8^
    Furniture, fixtures      -4.2    -3.2^
                 Other      -31.6    -38.2
 Supermarkets                 2.4      0.1
 Department stores           -6.8     -5.4
 
VOLUME
                             2016     2016
                            April    March
 Total                       -7.6     -8.8
 Food, alcohol, tobacco       1.2    -1.8^
 Fuels                        5.3      4.6
 Clothing, footwear          -5.9    -7.0^
 Jewellery, clocks,         -14.8    -17.7
 watches, valuables                
 Consumer durables:                       
  Motor vehicles, parts      -2.4    -2.6^
    Furniture, fixtures      -4.8    -3.1^
                 Other      -24.0    -32.1
 Supermarkets                 0.1     -1.2
 Department stores           -5.6    -3.4^
 
^ Revised 

($1 = 7.7678 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
