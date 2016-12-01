FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong October retail sales
December 1, 2016

TABLE-Breakdown of Hong Kong October retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$36.1 billion  ($4.65 billion) in October, down
2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and down 2.7 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Thursday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):

VALUE
                          2016     2016
                           Oct     Sept
 Total                    -2.9    -4.0^
 Food, alcohol,            1.0     -3.1
 tobacco                        
 Fuels                     5.5     1.3^
 Clothing, footwear       -3.6     1.8^
 Jewellery, clocks,       -0.1    -12.3
 watches, valuables             
 Consumer durables:                    
 Motor vehicles, parts   -19.6    -11.2
   Furniture, fixtures     2.8     -0.7
                Other     -6.4     -6.1
 Supermarkets              3.5     -0.4
 Department stores        -0.8     -2.4
 
VOLUME
                           2016    2016
                            Oct    Sept
 Total                     -2.7   -3.8^
 Food, alcohol,            -1.0   -5.0^
 tobacco                         
 Fuels                      4.8    3.1^
 Clothing, footwear        -3.6    4.7^
 Jewellery, clocks,        -3.7   -17.3
 watches, valuables              
 Consumer durables:                    
 Motor vehicles, parts    -18.7  -10.4^
   Furniture, fixtures      2.4   -0.6^
                Other       2.0     2.8
 Supermarkets               2.0    -2.2
 Department stores          0.8    -2.2
 
^ Revised 

($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

