FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
TABLE-Hong Kong Dec retail sales down 2.9 pct in value terms
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Hong Kong Dec retail sales down 2.9 pct in value terms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$42.4 billion  ($5.46 billion) in December, down
2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and 2.8 percent lower
by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed on Friday.
    The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
    Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):

VALUE
                         2016    2016
                          Dec     Nov
 Total                   -2.9   -5.4^
 Food, alcohol,           5.0    0.9^
 tobacco                       
 Fuels                    3.6     2.4
 Clothing, footwear      -3.7    3.8^
 Jewellery, clocks,       2.3  -14.5^
 watches, valuables            
 Consumer durables:                  
      Motor vehicles,   -13.0  -15.1^
                parts          
  Furniture, fixtures     7.3    1.8^
               Other    -23.9   -15.2
 Supermarkets             0.7    -1.1
 Department stores       -3.2     1.7
 
VOLUME
                          2016     2016
                           Dec      Nov
 Total                    -2.8    -5.5^
 Food, alcohol,            2.9     -1.7
 tobacco                        
 Fuels                    -0.1      1.5
 Clothing, footwear       -0.5     5.0^
 Jewellery, clocks,       -1.3   -18.4^
 watches, valuables             
 Consumer durables:                    
      Motor vehicles,    -13.0   -14.0^
                parts           
  Furniture, fixtures      6.0     0.7^
               Other     -16.9     -7.1
 Supermarkets             -2.3     -3.1
 Department stores        -3.3      2.4
 
^ Revised 

($1 = 7.7589 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.