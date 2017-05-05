BRIEF-Restamax Jarno Suominen named as temporary CEO
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
May 5 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.7 billion ($4.59 billion) in March, up 3.1 percent in value from a year earlier and up 2.7 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2017 2017 March Jan-March Total 3.1 -1.3 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.9 1.9 Fuels 9.1 7.3 Clothing, footwear 1.7 -4.1 Jewellery, clocks, 8.4 1.4 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 16.0 2.8 Furniture, fixtures -0.4 -3.8 Other 9.5 -7.8 Supermarkets 2.6 -1.9 Department stores 0.1 -1.2 VOLUME 2017 2017 March Jan-March Total 2.7 -1.7 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.5 0.9 Fuels 1.6 -0.3 Clothing, footwear 1.7 -2.0 Jewellery, clocks, 8.3 -1.4 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 11.5 0.5 Furniture, fixtures -3.5 -5.9 Other 13.4 -3.6 Supermarkets 0.2 -4.2 Department stores -1.3 -2.1 ($1 = 7.7828 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.77 million) bonds
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: