By Venus Wu
HONG KONG, March 26 Carrie Lam, who won an
election to become Hong Kong's first female chief executive on
Sunday, is a former student activist who climbed the rungs of
the civil service over 36 years, and a tough, capable and
possibly divisive Beijing-backed leader.
Lam, 59, most recently Hong Kong's number two official, has
to unify the Chinese-ruled city as public resentment swells at
Beijing's growing interference in its affairs despite being
promised a high degree of autonomy.
She also has to reinvigorate the economy and address growing
social inequalities and high property prices.
Several sources who have worked with Lam say she's
intelligent, hard-working and able to push controversial
government policies, earning her the trust of Beijing factions
who strongly lobbied for votes on her behalf.
But her hardline and pro-Beijing tendencies, say critics and
opposition democrats, risk sowing further social divisions in
the former British colony that returned to China 20 years ago
under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees it
wide-ranging freedoms.
"Carrie Lam ... is a nightmare for Hong Kong," said student
activist Joshua Wong, 20, one of the leaders of the student-led
"Umbrella Movement" protests in 2014 which blocked the streets
for 79 days demanding full democracy.
"Theoretically, the chief executive is a bridge between the
central government and the Hong Kong people. But Lam will be a
tilted bridge. She will only tell us what Beijing wants, and
won't reflect what the people want to the communist regime."
Lam, 59, dubbed "the fighter" by media, was once the most
popular official in the cabinet of staunchly pro-Beijing
incumbent chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, who in 2012 won a
similar election restricted to just 1,200 voters.
"Picking Carrie as chief secretary was Leung's best
appointment," said a senior government official who declined to
be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the
media.
But she could also sometimes be a "bully", he added.
SOFTER IMAGE
Lam's popularity began to slip just as a younger generation
of protesters rose to prominence, and tumbled further during the
course of her election campaign this year.
Her attempt to push through a planned Palace Museum in Hong
Kong, showing artefacts from the museum in Beijing's Forbidden
City, was criticised for being presented as a done deal without
public consultation, highlighting what some describe as her
"autocratic" style, according to a source who knows her.
She is not well regarded by the opposition democratic camp,
with most of the 300 or so democrats seen having voted for
former Financial Secretary John Tsang.
The bespectacled Lam was also criticised by student leaders
for being "vague" after their televised meeting failed to defuse
the 2014 protests. The demonstration ran out of steam two months
later and ended with police clearing the streets.
During her campaign, Lam attempted to present a softer, more
populist image, but was ridiculed for gaffes including not
appearing to know how to use subway turnstiles.
She was also lampooned for a late-night hunt for toilet
paper which took her to her posh former home on the Peak after
she failed to find any at a convenience store.
The daughter of a Shanghainese immigrant who worked on ships
and a mother who had never received a formal education, Lam grew
up in a cramped apartment shared by four siblings and several
families.
A devout Catholic and a student of sociology at the
University of Hong Kong, Lam took part in social activism before
joining the government. She is married with two sons.
Lam formally becomes head of the global financial hub on
July 1.
She joins a select group of female leaders who have risen to
the top job in Asia in recent years including Taiwan President
Tsai Ing-wen, hugely distrusted by China, and ousted South
Korean president Park Geun-hye, who angered Beijing with her
plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system to counter the
threat from North Korea.
(Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by James Pomfret and Nick
Macfie)