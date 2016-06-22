FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hong Kong exchange to begin Shenzhen Connect broker tests on June 27
June 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong exchange to begin Shenzhen Connect broker tests on June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange will begin market tests for a long-awaited stock trading link with Shenzhen on June 27, the bourse said in a circular published on its website late on Tuesday.

The testing environment will allow brokers in Hong Kong to get ready for the launch of the new trading link even though the exchanges have not received a formal implementation timetable from the Chinese and Hong Kong regulators, the circular said.

The exchange also published technical specifications relating to the test environment on its website on Tuesday. It said it was releasing the specifications to allow brokers to prepare their systems early "notwithstanding that no formal announcement has been made by the regulators".

Market participants have been waiting for regulators to formally announce the extension of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading link to Shenzhen for nearly 18 months, with many market participants expecting the official green light in July. (Reporting by Michelle Price; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
