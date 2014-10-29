FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Launch of Shanghai-HK trading scheme seen up to regulators
October 29, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Launch of Shanghai-HK trading scheme seen up to regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange is unaware of when a landmark trading scheme with the exchange in Hong Kong will launch, an exchange official said, adding that the two bourses had already “done their jobs” for the project to take off.

Bo Que, executive vice president of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said the exchange was optimistic.

“We are just waiting. It is entirely up to the regulators at this moment and we have no idea when it will happen,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Federation of Exchanges event in Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)

