HK Treasury's Chan says not worried about attacks on dollar peg
February 11, 2016 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

HK Treasury's Chan says not worried about attacks on dollar peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong can weather attacks on the city’s currency because of its large foreign exchange reserves and assets, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury KC Chan said on Thursday.

“Those who worry about effects of attacks on the peg on the Hong Kong economy do not understand the situation,” Chan said at a ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“The foreign reserves and asset we have today far exceed the last time the peg was attacked.”

Hong Kong’s 35-year old currency peg to the U.S. dollar has been under pressure since the beginning of the year because of the city’s close economic ties to China following a selloff in the yuan this year. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a 7.75-to-7.85 band against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Clare Jim; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

