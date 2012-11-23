FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese developer Future Land prices $265 mln HK IPO at bottom
November 23, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Chinese developer Future Land prices $265 mln HK IPO at bottom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Future Land Development Holdings Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$1.45 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Future Land offered 1.42 billion new shares, putting the total deal at HK$2.06 billion ($265 million). It had marketed the IPO at an indicative range of HK$1.45-HK$1.79 per share.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole global coordinator for the IPO, with China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Haitong International acting as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)

