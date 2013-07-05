UPDATE 1-China's net gold imports from Hong Kong jump in May

* May net imports at 108.781 T vs 80.101 T in April

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - China’s May gold imports from Hong Kong jumped more than a third from the previous month as lower prices attracted buyers in the world’s second biggest bullion consumer.

However, gold purchases for the rest of the year may not continue at the same pace after record buying in the first five months. The metal has lost more than 26 percent of its value so far this year, prompting a rush for gold jewellery, bars and coins in Asia that pushed premiums to record levels.

China’s net gold imports rose to 108.781 tonnes in May from 80.101 tonnes in April, according to data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. The imports touched an all-time high of 136.185 tonnes in March. (www.censtatd.gov)

“It is a pretty strong number. It’s the second strongest monthly reading on record,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank.

China’s imports from Hong Kong for the first five months of the year totalled 413.361 tonnes, double imports from the year-ago period. China imported 832.2 tonnes of gold in all of 2012.

China does not publish gold trade data. The numbers from Hong Kong - a main conduit for gold into China - help gauge China’s trade in the precious metal.

“Since we saw strong buying in the first five months of the year, we don’t expect such buying to continue in the rest of the year,” Fritsch said.

Buyers are also putting off purchases in anticipation of a further drop in gold prices.

Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record in April-June after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that the U.S. economy was strong enough for the central bank to begin pulling back on its stimulus in the next few months and potentially end it by mid-2014.

Last week, spot gold prices hit the lowest in almost three years at $1,180.71 an ounce, before rebounding this week to around $1,250.

Premiums for gold bars in some Asian regions spiked to as much as $7 an ounce to London spot prices as buyers scrambled to buy bullion, leading to a supply shortage.

SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS

Total gold flow into China in May rose slightly to 126.949 tonnes in May from 125.715 tonnes in April. The net gold flow figure excludes imports by Hong Kong from China.

China’s imports in April unexpectedly fell due to supply constraints. The gold market in the mainland is tightly controlled, with import licenses granted to a handful of banks and export permits given only to authorized jewellery makers.

Beijing’s efforts to curb lending to commodities firms including gold importers could weigh on imports going forward. Chinese gold importers are struggling to secure trade loans.

“There is a possibility that supply constraints impacted imports,” said Fritsch. “From what I hear there was not enough material (in Hong Kong) to sell to China.” (Editing by Tom Hogue)