FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK regulator censures Goldman in 2014 Wing Hang advisory role
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

HK regulator censures Goldman in 2014 Wing Hang advisory role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong securities regulator said on Tuesday Goldman Sachs failed to follow sections of the city’s takeovers code when it acted as financial advisor for Wing Hang Bank Ltd in a $5 billion offer for the Hong Kong lender in 2014.

Goldman’s “conduct fell far short of the standards expected” as the New York-based firm did not comply with restrictions on research on Wing Hang and executed trades in securities of the Hong Kong lender without making proper disclosures, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement.

In a statement responding to the SFC censure, Goldman said: “Upon becoming aware of the issue we immediately reported the matter to the SFC and undertook necessary remedial measures.”

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.