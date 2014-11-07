Link Real Estate added to Hang Seng Index, COSCO Pac to be removed

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that The Link Real Estate Investment Trust will become a component of the Hang Seng Index , while COSCO Pacific Ltd will be removed from the benchmark.

China Vanke Co Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, while Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will be removed, it said.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on Dec 8.