FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Link Real Estate added to Hang Seng Index, COSCO Pac to be removed
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 7, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Link Real Estate added to Hang Seng Index, COSCO Pac to be removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that The Link Real Estate Investment Trust will become a component of the Hang Seng Index , while COSCO Pacific Ltd will be removed from the benchmark.

China Vanke Co Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, while Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will be removed, it said.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on Dec 8.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.