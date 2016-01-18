Hong Kong's central bank says has no plan to change currency peg

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The head of Hong Kong’s central bank said on Monday it has no plans to change the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the U.S. currency despite recent volatility in the market.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), speaking at the Asia Financial Forum, added that the money market had been operating smoothly so far despite the volatile market.

The Hong Kong dollar fell to more than four-year lows earlier in the day as volatility, weak global markets and capital outflows hurt investor sentiment.