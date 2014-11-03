FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Jan-Sept investment income HK$37.7 bln - HKMA
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Jan-Sept investment income HK$37.7 bln - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$37.7 billion ($4.86 billion) for the first nine months of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with a HK$50.5 billion over the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange Fund recorded investment losses of HK$18.7 billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$43.3 billion.

The HKMA manages the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. (1 US dollar = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.