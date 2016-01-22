UPDATE 1-Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts 2015 investment loss, first time in red since 2008

* HK$18.5 bln Q4 income vs Q3’s HK$63.8 bln fund loss

* HK 2015 equities loss at HK$5 bln vs 2014’s HK$6.5 bln gain

* Forex loss at HK$44.9 bln vs 2014’s HK$52.7 bln loss

* Volatile market to continue for some time - HKMA chief (Add details, comment)

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$18.3 billion ($2.35 billion) in 2015, its first time in the red since 2008, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a HK$44.7 billion investment gain in 2014. The Exchange Fund in November posted an investment loss of HK$36.8 billion for the first nine months of 2015.

The investment return for 2015 was -0.6 percent in an adverse financial environment, compared to 1.4 percent in 2014.

“Barely a few weeks into 2016, we have already observed further turbulence in the global financial markets, which once again underscored the imbalance and instability of the current global financial conditions,” Chief Executive Norman Chan said.

“The financial markets may continue to see wide fluctuations for some time. Facing an even more complex and difficult investment environment, the HKMA will continue to manage the Exchange Fund prudently and make suitable defensive moves in response to market changes.”

Among the defensive moves deployed were a shorter bond portfolio duration, greater holdings of cash, and cuts in non-US dollar assets, the HKMA said.

Hong Kong’s central bank had said on Monday it had no plans to change the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the U.S. currency, despite recent market volatility.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1=7.7897 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)