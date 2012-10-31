FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKMA intervenes to defend HK dollar peg, selling HK$2.7 bln
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

HKMA intervenes to defend HK dollar peg, selling HK$2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market again on Wednesday by selling HK$2.7 billion ($350 million) as the local currency repeatedly hit the top end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance -- the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA -- to HK$168.43 billion on Nov. 2.

It was the sixth intervention from the HKMA in two weeks. Together with the $2.2 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars the HKMA sold earlier this month, the total amount of Hong Kong dollars it injected into the market has reached $2.55 billion.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at 1020 GMT. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.