HKMA intervenes to defend HK dollar peg, selling HK$3.1 bln

HONG KONG, Nov 27(Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market on Tuesday, selling HK$3.1 billion ($400 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$183.955 billion on Nov. 29.

Before this intervention, the HKMA has injected a total of $4.16 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars into the market.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7500 against the U.S. dollar at 0920 GMT. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)