December 21, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

HKMA defends Hong Kong dollar peg, selling HK$5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market on Friday, selling HK$5.038 billion ($650 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$255.85 billion on Dec. 27.

The cumulative amount of Hong Kong dollars injected into the market since Oct. 20 is $13.831 billion.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. currency. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7500 against the U.S. dollar at 0914 GMT. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
