#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

HKMA defends Hong Kong dollar peg selling HK$4.42 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market late on Tuesday, selling HK$4.42 billion ($570 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its permitted trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$246.288 billion on Dec. 20.

It brings the total amount injected to maintain the peg to $12.601 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars since Oct. 20.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. currency. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Eric Meijer)

