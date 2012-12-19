FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA defends Hong Kong dollar peg, selling HK$4.5 bln
December 19, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

HKMA defends Hong Kong dollar peg, selling HK$4.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market late on Wednesday, selling HK$4.495 billion ($580.00 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$250.807 billion on Dec. 21.

The cumulative amount of Hong Kong dollars injected into the market since Oct 20 is $13.181 billion.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. currency. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

