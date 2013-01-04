FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li Ka-shing sees stable Hong Kong housing prices
January 4, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Li Ka-shing sees stable Hong Kong housing prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, chairman of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, said on Friday that residential prices in Hong Kong, which houses the world’s most expensive apartments, should be stable, rising or falling within 10 percent for the whole of this year.

Pressed for comment on whether recent measures by the government to curb property prices will affect the market, Li said he did not think the impact would be huge. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

