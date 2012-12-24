Hong Kong to boost supply of flats in bid to cool property prices

HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government plans to supply land in the coming quarter for the construction of 3,000 apartments, an increase from the past, in a bid to cool the territory’s red-hot property market.

Hong Kong, which has the world’s most expensive apartments, has seen prices rise 20 percent this year, surpassing peaks in 1997, which was the height of a property bubble.

Over the past few years, the government has unveiled measures to try to curb prices, including increasing stamp duties for short-term transactions, taxing overseas property buyers and increasing land supply.

On Monday, the government said it would tender six plots of residential land for 3,000 flats in the final fiscal quarter, which ends in March.

“This number is the highest flat production in the current financial year and shows the government’s determination to increase housing supply,” Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s secretary for development, told reporters after markets.

The government sold 18 sites for 5,100 apartments in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, Chan said, implying that it supplied an average of 1,700 apartments per quarter.

Rising property prices make housing increasingly unaffordable for local residents and pose a risk to the domestic economy policy challenges to the government.

The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this month that the sharp run-up in Hong Kong’s home prices raises the risk of an abrupt correction and the government should take further measures if necessary to contain the situation.

Chan said two of the six land plots to be supplied in the January-March quarter will be for building apartments that only can sold to Hong Kong citizens.

“Given that land resources is a scarce commodity in Hong Kong, the priority is to always give the top priority to Hong Kong citizens,” Chan said. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)