India economic growth expected to outperform last year's rate - FinMin
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

India economic growth expected to outperform last year's rate - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday he hopes India’s economic growth for this fiscal year will outperform last year’s rate.

Jaitley, speaking at an event in Hong Kong, also said a draft of India’s bankruptcy law was almost ready and he hoped to submit it to parliament in the near future.

India’s economy grew 7.3 percent last year. The government is aiming for 8-10 percent annual economic growth, the junior finance minister said last week. (Reporting By Umesh Desai and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
