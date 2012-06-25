FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - June 25
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - June 25

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
    Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    * Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*June Huadian Fuxin      1,500  1.65      BAML,             319
  28  Energy Corp                         Citic Securities,
                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
June  China Nonferrous   870    2.10-     ABC Int'l,        313
  29  Metal Mining               2.80     CICC,
      (Group) Co Ltd                      JP Morgan, UBS
                          
---------------------------------------------------------------
*July China Aluminum     363    3.93-      CICC,            200
   6  International              4.73      Guangfa Securities 
      Engineering Corp.                     
      Ltd (Chalieco)                      
                         
---------------------------------------------------------------
July  China Everbright   4,000  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    2,500
 /Aug Bank                                BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Sany Heavy         N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           2,000
  Q2  Industry Co                         Citigroup, 
                              Citic Securities,
                          ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China National     N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,315-
  H1  Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley, 1,578
      (CNB)                               UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Railway      N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,000- 
  Q3  Materials Co Ltd                    Citic           1,500
      (HK & Shanghai                      Securities, 
      dual listing)                       Citibank, 
                           Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Hong Kong          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            644.7
  Q3  Airlines
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  En+ Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (parent of 
       UC Rusal 
       )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Shanghai Fosun     476    N.A.      CICC,            700-
      Pharmaceutical                      Deutsche Bank,    800
                              JP Morgan, UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Graff Diamonds     N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  1,000
                          Deutsche Bank, 
      (Pulled)                            Goldman Sachs, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           6,000
      Insurance Company                   Credit        (Total)
      of China Group                      Suisse, HSBC


---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      business unit
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua            N.A.   N.A.      Citic            500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,       600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Sunshine 100       N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley, 1,000
      Real Estate Group                   UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  EuroSibEnergo      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,          1,100-
                          Credit Suisse,  1,500
      (Postponed)                         RBS, RenCap,
                                          Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Lukoil             N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
/2013 

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
2012/ Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Erdenes            N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    3,000
  Q1  Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                          Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Legend Holdings    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
      Group )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Zhengzhou Coal     N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,  1,000
      Mining Machinery                    JPMorgan, 
      Group Co Ltd                        UBS 
                              
                          
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
N.A.  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
                          BOCI,
                                          Renaissance Capital,
                                          VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
      Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                          Citigroup,
      (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs,
                                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,    1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  China Xintiandi    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      Co Ltd 

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Altain Khuder     N.A.    N.A.      BAML,             300

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Inner Mongolia     N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,     800-
      Yitai Coal Co Ltd                   BOC Int'l,      1,000
                              CICC, UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: $1=HK$7.79

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.