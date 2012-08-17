FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
    Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    * Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*Sept China Everbright   4,000  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,400
      Bank                                BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Sept Shanghai Fosun     476    N.A.      CICC,            700-
      Pharmaceutical                      Deutsche Bank,    800
                              JP Morgan, UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China National     N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,315-
  H1  Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley, 1,578
      (CNB)                               UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Railway      N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,000- 
  Q3  Materials Co Ltd                    Citic           1,500
      (HK & Shanghai                      Securities, 
      dual listing)                       Citibank, 
                          Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC, UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  En+ Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (parent of 
       UC Rusal 
       )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Sany Heavy         N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           2,000
 Q4/  Industry Co                         Citigroup, 
2013                          Citic Securities,
  Q1                      ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           6,000
      Insurance Company                   Credit        (Total)
      of China Group                      Suisse, HSBC


---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      business unit
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua            N.A.   N.A.      Citic            500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,       600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Sunshine 100       N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley, 1,000
      Real Estate Group                   UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Lukoil             N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
/2013 

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
2012/ Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
2014  Insurance

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
*2013 Hong Kong          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
      Airlines
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Erdenes            N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    3,000
  Q1  Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                          Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2013 China Galaxy       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H1  Securities                                        (Total)

---------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Legend Holdings    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
      Group )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Zhengzhou Coal     N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,  1,000
      Mining Machinery                    JPMorgan, 
      Group Co Ltd                        UBS 
                              
                         
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
N.A.  EuroSibEnergo      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,          1,100-
                          Credit Suisse,  1,500
      (Postponed)                         RBS, RenCap,
                                          Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
                          BOCI,
                                          Renaissance Capital,
                                          VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
      Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                          Citigroup,
      (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs,
                                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,    1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  China Xintiandi    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      Co Ltd 

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Altain Khuder      N.A.    N.A.     BAML,             300

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N.A.     N.A.             N.A. 
   
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Harbin Bank        N.A.    N.A.     N.A.            1,500

       listing) 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: $1=HK$7.79

