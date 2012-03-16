FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 16
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 16

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - The following are some
of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.	
    Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.	
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.	
    * Denotes new entry or update	
    ^ Information based on local media reports
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
March Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.      CICC,            600-
      Pharmaceutical                      Deutsche Bank,    800
                              JP Morgan, UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
March/ China Aluminium   N.A.   N.A.      CICC,             500 
April Int'l Engineering                   Morgan Stanley, 
      Corp Ltd                            UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
*April Haitong Securities 1,229  9.38-    Citigroup,      1,670
                     10.58    Credit Suisse,  
                          Haitong Int'l,
      (Postponed)                         JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
*July China Railway      N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            2,300
      Materials Co Ltd                               (Shanghai)

---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Sany Heavy         N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           3,300
  Q2  Industry Co                         Citigroup, 
                              Citic Securities
      

---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Huadian Fuxin      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           1,000
  Q2  Energy                              Citic Securities,
                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China National     N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,500-
  H1  Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley, 2,000
      (CNB)                               UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Graff Diamonds     N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  1,000
  H1                      Deutsche Bank, 
                                          Goldman Sachs, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Hong Kong          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            644.7
  Q3  Airlines
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Chinalco's         N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,000
  Q3  Peruvian copper                     CICC,
      mining assets                       Morgan Stanley
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Erdenes            N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    3,000
 Oct  Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                          Macquarie	
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  En+ Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (parent of 
       UC Rusal 
       )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Everbright   4,000  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,900
      Bank                                BOC Int'l,    
                              CICC,
                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
      Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
      of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)


---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      business unit
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua            N.A.   N.A.      Citic            500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,       600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Sunshine 100       N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley, 1,000
      Real Estate Group                   UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  EuroSibEnergo      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,          1,100-
                          Credit Suisse,  1,500
      (Postponed)                         RBS, RenCap,
                                          Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Legend Holdings    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
      Group )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
                          BOCI,
                                          Renaissance Capital,
                                          VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
      Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                          Citigroup,
      (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs,
                                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  China Nonferrous   N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           1,000
      Metal Mining                        JPMorgan, 
      (Group) Co Ltd                      UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  HiChina Group      N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      Limited

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,    1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Inner Mongolia     N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,000
      Yitai Coal Co Ltd                   BOC Int'l,
                              CICC, UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------	
Note: $1=HK$7.79

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.