#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

IMAX China, Regina Miracle shares rise in HK trading debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares in movie theater equipment maker IMAX China Holding Inc and lingerie manufacturer Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd are set to open up on their stock market debuts on Thursday after they raised a combined $460 million in their initial public offerings.

IMAX China’s stock was indicated to open at HK$32.30 ($4.17), compared with its IPO price of HK$31.00. Regina Miracle was indicated to open at HK$6.25, up from its HK$5.60 IPO price.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)

