September 18, 2015 / 12:08 AM / 2 years ago

China RE, CICC get HK approval for IPOs worth up to $3 bln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), and its top domestic investment bank have won approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for IPOs expected to total up to $3 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the IPO plans.

China RE and China International Capital Corp (CICC) got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange, setting the stage for their initial public offerings in the fourth quarter, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Typically, after winning approval companies start marketing their deals right away, but CICC and China RE decided to wait because of volatile equity markets and will begin to pitch their offerings in early October after Hong Kong’s National Day holiday, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

