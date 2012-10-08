Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Oct 8

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** Oct11 Fosun N/A N/A CICC, 600 2012 Pharmaceutical++ Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct Zhengzhou Coal N/A N/A BoCom, 600 2012 Mining Machinery++ Citic Securities, Deutsche Bank, ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 200 2012 Holdings Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 2012 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities, (HK & Shanghai Citigroup, dual listing) Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 Chinalco Mining N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 300 2012 Corp International CCB Int'l, CICC, (Peru) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Machinery N/A N/A BOC Int'l 600 2012 Equipment ICBC Int'l Engineering ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Xintiandi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500 2012 JPMorgan, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 People's N/A N/A CICC, 6,000 2012 Insurance Company Credit Suisse, (Total) of China Group HSBC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 2012 (Mongolian iron ore Macquarie Group miner) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 2,000 2012/ Industry Co++ Citigroup, Q1 Citic Securities, 2013 ICBC Int'l, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China National N/A N/A CICC, 1,600 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 800- Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000 Product Logistic UBS Park ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 500- Concrete Pile Securities, 600 Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Huishan Dairy N/A N/A N/A 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000 /2013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2014 Insurance ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300 Airlines ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 2013 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman Sachs, Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Galaxy N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2013 Securities (Total) ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ----------------------------------------------------------------