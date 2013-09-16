Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 16

HONG KONG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** Sept16 International 216 2.22- BOC Int'l 78 2013 Housewares Retail 2.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Sept17 CT Environmental 340 1.48- BOC Int'l 87 2013 1.98 ICBC Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Sept19 China Huishan 3,787 2.28- Deutsche Bank, 1,300 2013 Dairy 2.67 HSBC, Goldman, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Sept26 Forgame Tech 31.4 43.50- JPMorgan, 222 2013 55.00 Morgan Stanley, CICC ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Sept Boyaa Interactive N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150 2013 China Renaissance ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Sept YST Dairy N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150 2013 Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 2013 NWD Hospitality N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000 HSBC, JPMorgan, BOC Int'l, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 2013 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150 ICBC International, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200 Haitong, JPMorgan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500 JPMorgan, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities, (HK & Shanghai Citigroup, dual listing) Credit Suisse, ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100 Electric Guotai Junan ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600 Concrete Pile Securities, Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000 Agricultural JPMorgan Product Logistic UBS Park ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2014 Insurance ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300 Airlines ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman, Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ---------------------------------------------------------------- postponed Hopewell HK BOC Int'l 780 Properties Credit Suisse, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan