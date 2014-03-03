Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 3

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** Mar05 Sunshine100 500 4.00- BNP Paribas, CICC, 310 China Holdings 4.80 Citigroup ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Mar07 Hanhua Financial 988 2.28- CICC, 367 2.88 China Galaxy Int'l, Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Mar08 Haichang Holdings 1,000 2.18- BAML 346 2.68 BNP Paribas ---------------------------------------------------------------- March Optics Valley Union N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 200 2014 China Merchants ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Q1 AAB Group N/A N/A BAML, 300 2014 RafAello Capital, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A ABC Int'l, 1,000 BOC Int'l, CICC, China Merchants ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Q2 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A N/A 1,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** Q2 Luye Pharma Group N/A N/A Citigroup 750 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Inner Mongolia N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800 2014 Shengmu High-Tech Goldman Dairy ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Aircraft N/A N/A CICC, Everbright 200 2014 Leasing Int'l, CCB Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000 2014 Automotive Services ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China CNR Corp.++ N/A N/A CICC, UBS 1,470 2014 ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 WH Group N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 6,000 2014 Citic, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ** H1 Central China N/A N/A CCB Int'l, 400 Securities ICBC Int'l, China Galaxy, Qilu Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- H2 China General N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Nuclear Power Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200 Pile Group Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200 Technology Jefferies ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200 Deutsche Bank, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 1,000 Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600 Energy Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300 Global ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup (HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC, dual listing) UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 Macquarie Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000