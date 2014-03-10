FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 10
March 10, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 10

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the major
companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN) (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
      Hanhua Financial    988    2.28-    CICC,              367
                  2.88    China Galaxy Int'l,
      DELAYED                             Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
March Optics Valley Union N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       200
2014                                      China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1    AAB Group           N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
2014                                      RafAello Capital, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1
2014  Harbin Bank         N/A    N/A      ABC Int'l,       1,000
                                          BOC Int'l, CICC,
                                          China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Tianhe Chemicals    N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Luye Pharma Group   N/A    N/A      Citigroup          750
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Inner Mongolia      N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,         800
2014  Shengmu High-Tech                   Goldman
      Dairy 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    BAIC Motor          N/A    N/A      Citic, Deutsche  2,000
2014                      Goldman, HSBC,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China Aircraft      N/A    N/A      CICC, Everbright   200
2014  Leasing                             Int'l, CCB Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China Grand         N/A    N/A      CICC, Goldman    1,000
2014  Automotive Services 
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China CNR Corp.++   N/A    N/A      CICC, UBS        1,470
2014  
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    WH Group            N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,       6,000
2014                                      Citic, Goldman,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    Central China       N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l,         400
      Securities                          ICBC Int'l, 
                                          China Galaxy, 
                                          Qilu Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H2    China General       N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche   2,000
2014  Nuclear Power Group
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhua Concrete     N/A    N/A      Citic,             200
      Pile Group                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Fuhua Agricultural  N/A    N/A     Citigroup,          200
      Technology                         Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Mando China         N/A    N/A     Deutsche Bank,      250
                                         Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  South Beauty        N/A    N/A     CICC,               200
                                         Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Zhong Da Mining     N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l, HSBC,   350
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Tianhe Chemicals    N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup, 1,000
      Group                               Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Hunan Zhonghe       N/A    N/A      Citigroup,         600
      Energy                              Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Longjiang Bank      N/A    N/A      BAML, Nomura       500
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  The Basic House     N/A    N/A      Goldman, UBS       300
      Global 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Everbright    N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        
      (HK & Shanghai                      Credit Suisse, HSBC,
      dual listing)                       UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
                                          Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
